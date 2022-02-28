Paczki Day: More Than 30 Chicago-Area Spots to Find Paczki This Tuesday

It's almost Fat Tuesday, also called Paczki Day - the one day of year where many indulge by eating the sweet, deep-fried Polish treat.

Paczki are made with rich flour plus some alcohol, and typically filled with jam, chocolate or fruit before being topped with sugar or icing. While they're similar to doughnuts, some bakers say you may want to avoid calling them that.

If you're looking to plan your Fat Tuesday ahead of time and already know you'll be in the mood for some sweets, there are plenty of places you can go to grab paczki:

Here are just some of them:

Bakeries, Donut Shops and Restaurants

Beck's Crown Bakery, Crown Point, Indiana

Bennison's Bakery, Evanston

Bridgeport Bakery 2.0, 2907 S. Archer Ave.

DeEtta's Bakery, Naperville

Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave.

Dinkel’s Bakery, located at 3329 N. Lincoln Ave.

Donut Den, Joliet

Do-Rite Donuts, multiple locations at 1027 W. Addison St., 835 N. Michigan Ave., 181 N. Morgan St., 233 E. Erie St. and 50 W. Randolph St.

Firecakes Donuts, multiple locations including 68 W. Hubbard St., 2453 N. Clark St. and 205 W. Wacker Dr.

Herbs Bakery - Elgin

Kolatek's Bakery - 2445 N. Harlem Ave. and in Palatine

Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Harner's Bakery, North Aurora

Henze's Bakery, Valparaiso, Indiana

Huck Finn Restaurants, Oak Lawn, South Archer and South Pulaski

Fleckenstein's Bakery, Mokena and New Lenox

Kirschbaum’s Bakery, Western Springs

Kirsten’s Danish Bakery, Burr Ridge

Kuppie's Bakery, Villa Park

Munster Donut, 8314 Calumet Ave.,

Oak Park Bakery, 904 S. Oak Park Ave.

"Original" Ferrara Bakery, 2210 W. Taylor St.

Orland Park Bakery, 14850 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park

Palermo Bakery, Norridge

Racine Bakery, 6216 S. Archer Ave.

Roeser's Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave.

Stan's Donuts, multiple locations including 1560 N. Damen Ave., 28 E. Roosevelt Rd., 2800 N. Clark St. and 259 E. Erie St.

Toni Patisserie and Café, Hinsdale and Loop locations

Vanille Patisserie, Lincoln Park and West Loop Gate

Weber's Bakery, 7055 W. Archer Ave.

Wolf's Bakery, Evergreen Park

Grocery Stores

