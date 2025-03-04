In some parts, it's known as Fat Tuesday. But in Chicago, Tuesday, March 4 marks Paczki Day.

Paczki, pronounced “puhnch-kee, ”is the name for the Polish tradition that occurs on Mardi Gras every year in preparation for the season of Lent. The tradition quickly expanded to Chicago and other communities where a large number of Polish individuals settled during the 20th century. Since then, many people have come to enjoy the plump pastry, regardless of religion or background.

What's the difference between paczki and doughnuts? Chicago Polish bakery explains

At Orland Park Bakery in the suburbs, more than 40,000 packzi are prepared and ready for pre-orders pick-ups and walk-ins, even in the rain.

"I've talked to your customers, and I say, 'how will the weather stop you?' They say, we will stand in line, snow, rain or shine," NBC 5 reporter Jenn Schanz said, live from the bakery Tuesday morning. "Nothing is going to stop them from getting their pączek."

As the delicious tradition continues, here's what to know about Fat Tuesday, Packzi Day, and where to find the tasty treats in the Chicago area.

What is Fat Tuesday?

Fat Tuesday is the final day of Carnival season, taking place the day before the start of Lent. The name comes from the literal English translation of the French phrase "Mardi Gras". In New Orleans and all across the country, the day is celebrated with parades, balls and festivities.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Why is it called Fat Tuesday?

In the Catholic tradition, the Lenten period begins on Ash Wednesday, the day after Mardi Gras. The Tuesday before is seen as the last day for feasts and merriment, as Lent is observed as a time of sacrifice and fasting. The Encyclopedia of Alabama- the state where Mardi Gras was first celebrated in the U.S.- says Fat Tuesday refers to the practice of eating a fattened calf to prepare for fasting during Lent.

What are Paczki?

The name for the celebration comes from the Polish pastries traditionally consumed on the day, deep-fried flat dough filled with fruit or cream and topped with powdered sugar.

The celebration began in the 1700s, when people traditionally attempted to use the ingredients that would otherwise go to waste during Lent, including lard and sugar.

What's the difference between a Paczki and a traditional American doughnut?

Though the popular polish pastry – pronounced “puhnch-kee” -- may look like a traditional American doughnut, there are key differences in their ingredient lists.

"A doughnut has water, salt, sugar, yeast. Paczek has eggs, yolks, lemon oil, milk, butter, and lots of eggs," Dobra Bielinski of Delightful Pastries in Portage Park said.

Dozens of hungry customers lined up outside her bakery last year early to get their hands on a paczki.

Bielinski also noted that paczki has only a thin glaze on top, unlike the thick frosting found on some doughnuts.

"We eat it for the dough as much as the filling," she said. "When you eat it, it doesn't collapse. It fluffs right back up."

If you're thinking about indulging and contemplating getting a treat on Fat Tuesday, which is March 4th this year, you have plenty of choices.

Chicago-area bakeries where you can get Paczki

Bakeries

Ace Bakery, 3241 S. Halsted St.

Alliance Bakery, 1736 W. Division St.

Andy's Deli & Bakery Mikolajczyk Sausage Shop

Beck's Crown Bakery, Crown Point, Indiana

Bennison's Bakery, Evanston

Bridgeport Bakery 2.0, 2907 S. Archer Ave.

Chicago Pastry, Bloomingdale

Deerfields Bakery, 813 Waukegan Road

DeEtta's Bakery, Naperville

Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave.

Donut Den, Joliet

Do-Rite Donuts, multiple locations at 1027 W. Addison St., 835 N. Michigan Ave., 181 N. Morgan St., 233 E. Erie St. and 50 W. Randolph St.

Firecakes Donuts, multiple locations including 68 W. Hubbard St., 2453 N. Clark St. and 205 W. Wacker Dr.

Kolatek's Bakery - 2445 N. Harlem Ave. and in Palatine

Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Henze's Bakery, Valparaiso, Indiana

Huck Finn Restaurants, Oak Lawn, South Archer and South Pulaski

Fleckenstein's Bakery, Mokena and New Lenox

Kirsten’s Danish Bakery, Burr Ridge

Kuppie's Bakery, Villa Park

"Original" Ferrara Bakery, 2210 W. Taylor St.

Orland Park Bakery, 14850 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park

Palermo Bakery, Norridge

Racine Bakery, 6216 S. Archer Ave.

Roeser's Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave.

Smack Dab Chicago, 6730 North Clark Street

Stan's Donuts, multiple locations including 1560 N. Damen Ave., 28 E. Roosevelt Rd., 2800 N. Clark St. and 259 E. Erie

Toni Patisserie and Café, Hinsdale and Loop locations

Vanille Patisserie, Lincoln Park and West Loop Gate (Partnership with Benninson’s Bakery)

Weber's Bakery, 7055 W. Archer Ave.

Wolf's Bakery, Evergreen Park

Grocery Stores