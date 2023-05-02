Packers Sign QB Jordan Love to One-Year Extension for 2024

Packers sign Jordan Love to one-year extension for 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers showed their new quarterback some love in the form of a new deal on Tuesday.

Jordan Love agreed to a one-year extension to stay in Green Bay through 2024, the team announced on Tuesday. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the deal is worth up to $22.5 million for the 2024 season with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The extension serves as a substitute for the fifth-year option, which the Packers could have used on Love since he was a first-round pick (No. 26 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft and would have been $20.272 million guaranteed. Tuesday marks the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options on 2020 first-rounders.

Before Love gets to the 2024 payday, he will play the 2023 season on the final year of his initial rookie deal, which is set to earn him a base salary of $2,298,652.

Love did not take a single snap during the 2020 season and has made 10 appearances over the last two years. His lone start came in 2021 and he went 19-for-34 with a passing touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 road loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his career, Love is 50-for-83 passing for 606 yards with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Green Bay is handing the keys to Love after dealing Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets ahead of the draft.

The team gave Love some help with their selections, drafting Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave No. 42 overall, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed in the middle of the second round and South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft in the third round.

With an extra year on his deal, the Packers have two more years to see what they have in Rodgers’ successor.