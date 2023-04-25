Packers-Jets Trade for Aaron Rodgers Is Now Official

The Aaron Rodgers era is officially over originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's official, the Aaron Rodgers era is over.

The Green Bay Packers announced the trade with the New York Jets on Wednesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Aaron had an incredible career with the Packers," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays. He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness – his willingness to play through pain. He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We were proud to have had him as the leader of our team through his impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community.

"We wish Aaron well in New York and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12, celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade."

The Jets and Packers swap first-round picks. The Jets will also get a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170 overall).

The Packers will also get a second-round pick (No. 42) and sixth-round pick (No. 207). The Packers also get a conditional 2024 second-round pick. It will become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

"We are eternally grateful for all that Aaron gave the Packers the last 18 years," said Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst. "While he undoubtedly will be remembered as one of the best players in our franchise's storied history for all his accomplishments on the field, it is his competitive greatness, leadership and toughness that make him such a special player and person. The daily expectations he placed on himself and his teammates were instrumental in all that we accomplished during a special era of Packers football. We wish Aaron nothing but success and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay in the future and celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Rodgers, 39, spent the first 19 seasons of his career in Green Bay after being drafted at No. 24 overall in 2005. Coincidentally, Rodgers’ move to the Jets comes 15 years after Brett Favre made the same move from Green Bay to New York to clear the way for Rodgers.

Since taking over for Favre in 2008, Rodgers has been among the league’s best quarterbacks. In 15 years as a starter, he’s won MVP four times (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 season.

The Packers will now hope for a similar post-Favre trajectory after trading Rodgers. Jordan Love was selected in the first round in 2020. Like Rodgers, he sat for three years behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback and saw limited snaps. Love has a long way to go before any judgments are made, but the two stories – at least on the surface – have plenty of connections.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.