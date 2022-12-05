Packers' Jaire Alexander Apologized for Calling St. Brown ‘Scrub'

Alexander apologized to St. Brown for 'scrub' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Equanimeous St. Brown shared on Monday that Jaire Alexander apologized to him for telling the media that St. Brown is a “scrub,” following the Bears loss to the Packers on Sunday. St. Brown said that he didn’t take the diss personally, and chalked it up to a “heat of the moment” comment.

“A lot of DBs talk a lot,” St. Brown said. “He apologized, it is what it is. People talk shit.”

St. Brown beat Alexander on his 56-yard reception from Justin Fields, but according to Packers beat writers Alexander wasn’t too impressed.

Jaire Alexander on what he thought after giving up that 56-yard catch to former teammate Equanimeous St. Brown:



"Nothing. Man, he a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 4, 2022

Justin Fields and several Bears receivers got the best of Alexander over the course of the game, and Packers beat writers relayed that his teammates got after him for allowing long completions.

Jaire Alexander on early struggles today vs. Bears: "I don't know what was going on. I was too zenned out for a minute. They came in here to the locker room (at halftime). They yelled at me. They said, 'It was your fault you gave up that long pass.' I said, 'All right, cool.'" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 4, 2022

It was Alexander who got the last laugh, though. He was the man who nabbed the first of Fields’ two interceptions, which essentially sealed the Packers win.

