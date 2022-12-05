Packers Chastise, Blame Jaire Alexander for First Half Vs. Bears

Packers chastise, blame Jaire Alexander during halftime originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaire Alexander received backlash for his first-half performance during the Bears-Packers game.

At halftime, the Pro Bowl cornerback claimed his team "yelled" at him and blamed him for allowing ex-Packer Equanimeous St. Brown to catch a 56-yard pass downfield, which set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I don't know what was going on. I was too zenned out for a minute," Alexander said. "They came in here to the locker room (at halftime). They yelled at me. They said, 'It was your fault you gave up that long pass.' I said, 'All right, cool.'"

Jaire Alexander on early struggles today vs. Bears: "I don't know what was going on. I was too zenned out for a minute. They came in here to the locker room (at halftime). They yelled at me. They said, 'It was your fault you gave up that long pass.' I said, 'All right, cool.'" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 4, 2022

The Bears scored on three of the five offensive drives they received in the first half.

After a field goal on the opening drive, Chicago followed it up with a 55-yard rushing touchdown from Justin Fields, and the aforementioned Montgomery touchdown on account of St. Brown's downfield catch.

Alexander was present in coverage for St. Brown's catch, but allowed him a window to basket the football in for a 56-yard gain and put the Bears on the seven-yard line.

The cornerback called St. Brown a "scrub" after the game, saying, "I can’t believe I let him catch that on me." He tipped his cap to his former Packer teammate while on the subject.

In the second half, Alexander's performance did not pick up.

He allowed another deep ball from Fields, this time to N'Keal Harry. The cornerback admitted after the game he watched Fields throw the ball from the Jumbotron while defending Harry.

"It was my first time ever seeing the ball get thrown on the Jumbotron while I'm running. It was crazy," Alexander said.

RELATED: Jaire Alexander watched Harry catch from Jumbotron

Later in the game, he finally caught vengeance, intercepting Fields' attempt to throw to St. Brown, who ran the wrong route and gave Alexander an easy path to catching the football.

The interception steamrolled the Packers' momentum, and they ended up snagging another with under two minutes to go in the game.

Alexander's interception helped nail a few nails into the coffin before Keisean Nixon finished the job. But, the corner's path to helping the Packers was a rocky and windy one.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.