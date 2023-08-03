Packers CEO Mark Murphy named in latest round of lawsuits vs. Northwestern

At least four former Northwestern players filed lawsuits against the university on Thursday in the continuing fallout of hazing allegations against the program, with current Green Bay Packers CEO and former Northwestern AD Mark Murphy named as a defendant.

Murphy, who was the athletic director at Northwestern from 2003 to 2007, was named in two of the lawsuits as a defendant, along with former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald and the university’s board of trustees.

Both lawsuits alleged instances of racist hazing practices against Black players. According to attorneys, Fitzgerald and other coaches knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it.

The Packers “respectfully declined comment” on the pending litigation, according to a spokesperson.

Those suits were filed by Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge LLC. The suits were filed by two players who were at the school from 2004 to 2008, according to attorneys. The players are represented by the law firm of Romanucci & Blandin LLC, according to documents filed in court.

Attorney Ben Crump and the firm of Levin & Perconti also filed two separate suits against the university on Thursday, bringing the total to at least seven suits stemming from the hazing investigations.