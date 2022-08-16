Aaron Rodgers

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Has Nicholas Cage Head in His Locker

By Ryan Taylor

Aaron Rodgers continues admitting to strange idiosyncracies about his life. 

The psychadelics, his fandom for Chicago sports and getting an indistinguishable tattoo he chose not to explain the meaning behind. 

Now, it's Nicholas Cage. 

No, not the time he dressed up as Cage from Con Air heading into the first practice of training camp. Rodgers literally has a fake Nicholas Cage head in his locker he showed off to the media. 

Jokes were cracked about the head and it being in Rodgers' locker as he showed a huge grin presenting the head like it was show-and-tell. 

Bears fans, does this guy get any weirder?

