California Wildfires

Pacific Palisades home left standing by wildfire breaks apart in landslide

Nearby homes were damaged and burned to the ground, but the home appeared largely untouched by the Palisades Fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

A Pacific Palisades house that was still standing after the Palisades Fire was split in two by a landslide in the neighborhood overlooking the Los Angeles County coast.

A mud slide and wildfire debris appeared to have collapsed and built up behind the home Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Castellammare Drive, near Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard. The home, precariously closed to the edge of the hillside, appeared to have been pushed off its foundation by the build-up of dirt and debris.

Homes near the house were destroyed, but residence was largely untouched by flames. It was not immediately clear when the landslide happened.

The now 23,700-acre fire started Jan. in Pacific Palisades and damaged or destroyed about 5,000 homes. Containment was at 22 percent Thursday morning.

