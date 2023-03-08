P.O.W.E.R., Aurora's First City Resource Group, Holds Donation Drive to Support Women

In honor of Women's History Month, a group of women employees at Aurora's City Hall are helping women in need by launching an "Empower Bag" collection drive.

Participants in the first-ever employee resource group in the city have launched the "Empower Bag Collection Drive," a monthlong Women's History Month campaign to collect purses, backpacks, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, socks and other basic necessities for women experiencing homelessness.

"Coming from humble beginnings myself, it makes it almost a full circle [moment] for me to be able to be in the position I am now and give back," said April Obrien-Mitchell, a group member and the supervisor for the city's development services department.

The group is called P.O.W.E.R. Michele Clark is one of the three founding members.

"P.O.W.E.R. stands for Presenting, Opportunities, Where, Everyone, rises," Clark, the director of Aurora's Equity Diversion and Inclusion, explains.

Women make up 25% of Aurora's city employees. The group's purpose is to create a sense of community among them, to empower one another and to collaborate.

"This forced me out of my box to step up into leadership role," said Jasmine Cotts. "Once you get to know each other’s stories, you can help each other grow."

P.O.W.E.R. hosts events quarterly. Their mission is to serve women who work for the city, but also in their community. They hope to highlight the importance women have in the workforce, not just during Women's History Month, but all year long.

Donations can be dropped off through March 31 in collections bins at the following 10 locations: