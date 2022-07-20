Ozzie Guillen Shares Story of Kenny Williams's Reaction to Winning '05 World Series

Guillen shares Kenny Williams story after winning in '05 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kenny Williams is a hard-working president.

He played for the White Sox from 1986-89 in the outfield before being traded to the Detroit Tigers and then playing for the Toronto Blue Jays to round out his career.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In November 1992, Williams rejoined the White Sox organization as a scout. He spent some time as a studio analyst for Sox games on Sports Channel Chicago before becoming the team's director of minor league operations in 1995. In 1997, he was named vice-president of player development.

Williams then became general manager for the White Sox in 2000, holding that post until he became the team's president in 2012 and Rick Hahn took over the GM position.

Of course, Williams was a big factor in the team winning the World Series in 2005.

A great achievement nonetheless, it became the first World Series the team won since 1917 and the only since that year.

But, it didn't take long for Williams to gear up for the 2006 season, according to former manager Ozzie Guillen.

"One thing about Kenny Williams, people can say what they want to say," Guillen said on the White Sox Talk podcast. "I walked with my wife, the bus was waiting. I get in. Kenny smile. Very proud obviously. [He] look at me, 'Good, good stuff. Feel good.' I say 'Yeah.' 'What do we need to do for 2006? He just want to win all the time. He still want to win all the time, every day. And I say, 'Well, at least let me enjoy this a little, little bit.' But that's what went through his mind.

"That same evening, four hours away, next to me he say, 'Man, you did it.' I said, 'Yeah, it feels good.' He said, 'Of course. What's up with 2006? What we need?' Get out of here."

The anecdote remains evidence as to why Williams is still with the White Sox to this day. Through triumph and defeat, Williams remains an excellent president and will see everything through to make the Sox a better team.

The current team will take on the Cleveland Guardians in their first four-game series back from the All-Star break.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.