Ozzie Guillén Shares More Thoughts on Highland Park Shooting

Guillén shares more thoughts on Highland Park shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicagoland is still in mourning following the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, IL during the town’s Fourth of July parade.

An emotional Ozzie Guillén reacted to the tragedy before the White Sox played the Minnesota Twins on Monday on NBC Chicago Sports “White Sox Pregame Live.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A day later, the former Sox manager shared more of his thoughts on “Unfiltered with David Kaplan.”

“It’s a funny thing because everything I say, I mean it,” Guillén said. “It got me in a lot of trouble and I meant it. I mean it. It’s a fact. This is something we see everyday, man. Everyday we turn the tv on and something’s happened somewhere.

“Now it hit us the most because it’s across the street from us. And besides that, it’s one of the nicest towns in the United States, not just Illinois, and we just see this thing happen. You think about like, ‘What’s going to be next?’

“Like I tell my wife, I’m 70 years old, who cares? But the reason we move to this country, a lot of people move to this country because they feel safe, there’s a lot of work out there and a lot of great education. Nowadays you think about, wait a minute, are we on the right track to move up here?

“I always say, this is the best country, it’s not the perfect one, but it’s the best one. Why? Because I travel across the world. I come from Venezuela. I know how hard it can be. I know people here in the United States, including myself, crying and talk about it every time. But we really don’t see how good this country it can be and can be better.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.