Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH

OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH

Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder.

In an indirect response to that, Eloy Jiménez declared he wants to play right field, despite the writing on the wall for him to be the team's designated hitter.

“I’m really preparing for playing outfield,” Jiménez said on Zoom with the media on Monday. “Not more DH than (the) outfield.”

For ex-White Sox skipper Ozzie Guillén, the decision for Jiménez's defensive future is simple.

"I hope somebody has some guts in the White Sox organization. Got to give him a call. And I think they did. 'You're going to be the DH. You're going to be the DH. (Whether) you like it or not, that's all you can do. You prove us wrong for (the) last three years to put you in the outfield,'" Guillen said on 670 the Score.

Guillén mentioned a story comparing the situation to one he experienced during his management tenure with the Miami Marlins in 2012.

He said Hanley Ramirez came to him before the season with the hopes of being the shortstop for the Marlins, not the third baseman. To that, Guillén said, "You're going to be third base, or you're going to be in (the) Dominican Republic."

By the season's end, Guillén concluded Ramirez adjusted to the position, while sometimes blaming poor hitting streaks as a result of his exhausting defensive effort at the corner.

Either way, it worked out, despite the team's 69-93 record and Guillén's firing at the season's finish. That's neither here nor there, you get the point.

In Jiménez's situation, Guillén empathizes with him, but understands the team would be better with him as the team's DH.

"We want you happy. Yes, we do want you happy. But also we want the team better," Guillén said.

