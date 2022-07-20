Ozzie Guillen Reminisces on His Favorite Memory From 2005

Guillen reminisces on his favorite memory from 2005 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

South siders will hold onto the year 2005 until they find something else to bring up in historical White Sox conversations.

A legendary era for the South side, they lost just one game in the postseason and swept the Houston Astros in the World Series to take home the trophy.

For Ozzie Guillen, he remembers his favorite moment from that season.

"Wow. You know, it's funny because the biggest memory I ever have is just kissing my kids when when we win," Guillen said on the White Sox talk podcast. "The best moment I ever have, in particular, is when we went in the parade and I couldn't hear for two hours people were making so much noise. And it's just like that stays in my brain for a little while. I remember we were landing. I hate to fly. Hate to fly. And around the central Midway Airport, I looked down and I see Central Avenue it's always packed of fans. That's the best memory I ever, ever have.

The '05 Sox were an unforgettable team. With Buehrle leading the pitching staff and Konerko leading the bats, the team was a well-rounded, dominant force.

The team couldn't have asked for a better manager in Guillen either. A back-boned, former Sox player that stood up for his players in moment's need.

Nonetheless, for Ozzie, the way the team was put together made him proud.

"When I see Jerry Reinsdorf with a trophy in his hands, then I told myself that 'Yes, we did it,'" Guillen said. "One thing went through my mind the way United States was in that particular moment. Our owner was a white guy. My boss is a black guy, another Latino. Put it together and we win the championship. And that made me very proud about those three things."

