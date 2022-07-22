Ozzie Guillen on White Sox Trading for Juan Soto: ‘No Chance'

Ozzie Guillen on Sox trading for Juan Soto: 'No chance' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Juan Soto shocked the baseball world after turning down a deal worth $440 million from his current team, the Washington Nationals.

After winning the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star weekend, he had nothing to say on the matter.

"Right now I don't even think about it," Soto said to ESPN after winning the derby title. "I'm a champion and I won the championship for the Nationals."

That thinking won't last soon. As the MLB trade deadline approaches on Aug. 2, he and the Nationals will have to finalize a decision about the next steps before it's too late.

As the rumor mill swirls with answers as to where the young star will land, many arrows point to the South side. The White Sox have the 14th best odds of landing him, according to points bet odds.

However, former White Sox manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst, Ozzie Guillen, doesn't think the trade is in the cards for the Sox.

“No chance," Guillen said on 670 the Score. "First of all, they’re going to ask you for so many good players. I’d say ‘Well give me (Michael) Kopech, give me (Dylan) Cease and (Andrew) Vaughn and you can have him.' That’s half of the team. And besides that, I don’t think Jerry (Reinsdorf) got enough money to pay. Remember, Scott Boras is representing (Soto), there’s not a good relationship between him and Scott Boras."

Guillen makes plenty of valid points about the Sox' current situation and their flexibility to taking on Soto. The team's highest player contract is Jose Abreu, who makes around $19 million per year (free agent in 2023). Soto's asking for around $30-33 million per year.

“To be honest with you, I’m very glad these kids are making so much money right now, I love it. But I’m not the type of guy to spend that much money for one player for so many years. And Juan Soto has been hurt each year a little bit, and I worry about that. I know he’s 22, 23 years-old, but it’s going to take a lot of money and a lot of players to bring him to the table.”

It seems unlikely the White Sox would be interested in not only taking on that kind of money, but also giving away valuable assets to make that happen. Not only is Soto asking for a lot of money, but the Sox' farm system is depleted compared to others around the league, making it unlikely they give up any prospects in return.

Soto has two All-Star selections, a batting title and a World Series ring under his belt at 23 years old already. But, this season, he's struggling to get things going at the plate. In 312 at-bats, he's recorded just 78 hits, 20 home runs and 43 RBIs. He's slashing .250/.405/.497 from the plate. His WAR is down to 3.4 from setting a career high of 7.1 last season.

Sox' general manger Rick Hahn is renowned for making aggressive moves to better the team's roster. For example, he went out and got Craig Kimbrel last season to try and pair him and Liam Hendriks as the best closing duo in baseball. While it didn't work out, the aggression is distinguishable.

As aforementioned, the trade deadline is approaching. Outside the potential of grabbing a star player, the White Sox also could also use left-handed pitching and batting.

