Ozzie Guillen Names José Contreras as Hardest Working Player From '05

Ozzie Guillen names José Contreras hardest working of '05 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2005 Chicago White Sox were a team to remember.

Paul Konerko, Joe Crede, Juan Uribe, Bobby Jenks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

None of those names equate to the hardest working player from that team, according to former manager and NBC Sports Chicago personality Ozzie Guillen.

"That's easy. Hardest worker. There's no doubt. José Contreras," Guillen said on NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Talk podcast.

Guillen also mentioned Freddy García and Neal Cotts as other hard workers on the team. But, without hesitation, he pointed to Contreras as the hardest-working member.

Contreras got to the league in 2003 at age 31. He played in six seasons with the Sox between 2004-09.

In their world series year, Contreras had an outstanding season. He pitched and started in 32 games, holding a 15-7 pitching record. He recorded a 3.61 ERA, giving up 82 earned runs on the season. He struck out 154 batters to the 75 he walked and maintained an reputable WHIP at 1.23.

The next season, Contreras was voted to his sole career All-Star game. At age 34, Contreras pitched 30 games holding a 4.27 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

In 2005, the White Sox lost one game in the postseason. They beat the Boston Red Sox in the premiere playoff series 3-0. Then, they beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the ALCS. In the World Series, they swept the Astros to take home the trophy.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.