Owner of Trump souvenir shop says she is being targeted because of politics

Lisa Fleischmann said she opened her Trump Truth store in 2023 in Huntley so people would have a space where they could feel comfortable talking politics and asking questions.

“There are a lot of people who love this store," Fleischmann said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But Fleischmann claims her store is being unfairly targeted by Huntley Village officials for items she has placed outside her store. The village has issued four citations for violations including temporary banners, flags, inflatable figures, and signs placed within the right-of-way.

Now she’s being taken to court for violating her lease.

“I have had it with the village here,” Fleischmann said.

Joe Gottemoeller is the attorney for Fleishmann’s landlord, also a McHenry County Board member.

“This is not an anti-Trump situation. This is a please comply with the village ordinances,” Gottemoeller said. “Her lease, like most commercial leases, says that you will comply with local ordinances. Because she hasn't complied with those ordinances, again, the landlord's getting tickets.”

The village in a statement told NBC Chicago it has attempted to work with Ms. Fleischmann to install a permanent sign that complies with the village’s sign ordinance.

The statement went on to say the village’s sign ordinance is intended to preserve and enhance the village’s appearance, ensure that signs are compatible with surrounding land uses and buildings, and protect public safety.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The village said there are no other businesses with signage similar to that of her store.

Fleischmann said she’s hired an attorney and has plans to move to a bigger space.

“Fight, fight, fight,” Fleischmann said.