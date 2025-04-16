A Chicago gas station owner feels like a “lucky penny” after his station sold another winning Lottery ticket last week.

“Manny J.,” who owns a Shell gas station in the 100 block of West North Avenue in the Old Town neighborhood, said the winning ticket is the third purchased at one of his properties already this year.

“I might be like a lucky penny,” he said.

The latest winning ticket was sold for the midday drawing of the “Lucky Day Lotto” game on Friday, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket captured the $700,000 jackpot by matching all five of the game’s numbers.

According to the owner, the same Chicago store also sold a $50,000-winning scratch-off ticket less than a month ago. He also owns a Mobil station in suburban Des Plaines, and says that station sold a Lotto ticket that won a $10.4 million jackpot earlier this year.

The gas station’s owner said he plans to share the $7,000 bonus with employees of the store, including the store’s manager and an overseer of all the locations that he owns.

“I plan to reward my employees by distributing part of the bonus to them,” he said.