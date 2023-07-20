Owner of Bella Notte Italian restaurant in Chicago citing city fines, crime for closure and move to suburbs

A family-owned Italian restaurant in Chicago closed for good this week after being in business for more than 25 years.

“I feel like a failure to some of my longtime employees,” owner Ramon Aguirre said. “They’ve been with us for 20 plus year they’ve been loyal to us all this time.”

Aguirre told NBC 5 his father opened Bella Notte near Grand Avenue and Noble Street back in 1995.

“We built a legacy,” he said. “My father is the typical immigrant story, he moved here at 15 started washing dishes. He was a thoroughbred for a lot of places. I’m sad for him but at the same time I’m glad the weight is off his shoulders.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Business was booming. The restaurant became a tourist destination attracting celebrities and athletes from Michael Jordan to Mike Tyson.

“We survived Y2K, we survived the 2008 crash, we survived COVID with no federal funding,” he said. “It’s just very disheartening that these last two terms in the city we’re not able to survive.”

Aguirre said the cost of doing business now in the city has become too much.

“We owe over $21,000 thousand dollars in fines, fines as simple as the canopy permit,” he said. “The sign permit was expired by maybe, I want to say 30 to 45 days. Those permits cost $75 and $150 dollars. We were fined a thousand dollars for each occurrence," Aguirre said.

He and his family also citing crime and violence for the closure.

“A big part of our clientele is from the suburbs they’re just scared to come to the city,” he said. “You got the carjackings, the gun violence and on top of it there’s a money grab on every corner. You either have red light cameras, you have all kinds of valet issues—it’s been very tough.”

While the Department of Buildings did not respond to our request for a comment when asked about the fines, Aguirre remains optimistic about the future and said the plan now is to move to the suburbs to continue his father’s legacy.

“We’re a faith-based family,” he said. “We’re a family run business. We do believe that when one door closes another will open and it’s jus been very refreshing and we’re very grateful.”

Aguirre told NBC 5 they initially had plans to move to Downers Grove but that plan fell through at the last minute. He’s now in talks with mayors in several suburbs and hopes to make an announcement once they finalize a new location.