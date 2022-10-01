Owen Caissie on Cubs Winning Another Title: ‘We Can Do It Again'

Caissie on Cubs winning another title: ‘We can do it again’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Owen Caissie has played with and crossed paths with a number of the top prospects in the Cubs farm system over the last two seasons.

So, from what he’s seen, does the system have the talent to replicate what the last core did in bringing a championship to the North Side?

“The Cubs org is pretty good and we’re pretty deep,” Caissie said Saturday. “I do think we can do it again, for sure.”

OK, so maybe there’s no forgetting the old core, and it’s probably unfair to ask a 20-year-old playing in Single-A that question. As the Cubs saw before 2016, winning championships isn't easy.

But Caissie — the Cubs’ No. 10 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline — has gotten as good a look as any at a lot of the young talent the organization hopes will be part of their “next great Cubs team.”

Caissie is part of that group too as the headline prospect the Cubs acquired in the Yu Darvish trade nearly two years ago. He spent last season with low-A Myrtle Beach and 2022 with High-A South Bend.

Some of his teammates in the minors have included Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ed Howard, Matt Mervis, DJ Herz and Jordan Wicks, just to name a few.

Caissie, Crow-Armstrong, Mervis and Wicks are among the more than a dozen Cubs prospects in town this weekend for an orientation of sorts, meeting with Cubs ownership, coaching staff and players.

“Beautiful. The facilities are great, the city is great,” said Caissie, whose only pre-draft visit in 2020 was with the Cubs, of Wrigley Field.

“My biggest takeaway is everyone seems happy here. Like when I'm walking down the street, everyone has a smile on their face. It's pretty cool.”

Caissie and Crow-Armstrong could be putting smiles on 40,000 fans' faces at Clark and Addison not too far down the line.

For now, they’re bringing out the best of each other in the lower minors. South Bend won the Midwest League championship last week.

And the way Caissie sees it, these players winning together now, as they come up through the system together, is important.

“In my opinion, [it’s] very important, because we learn to win with the guys that we want to be up there (in the majors) with. At the end of the season, our team looked a lot different than the start of the season.

“But that doesn't mean that we can't win. And it was just kind of cool, coming together as like a band of brothers and winning it all.”

Crow-Armstrong hit a late home run in Game 2 of the championship series, a South Bend win, and Caissie hit a three-run blast in Game 3 that clinched the championship.

That might be a perfect example of the "healthy competition" the two top outfield prospects have with one another.

“We definitely push each other to be better,” Caissie said of Crow-Armstrong. “Every day we go out there and try to one up each other. It’s healthy competition for sure.”

A competition we could see in the majors in the not-so-distant future. At least, the two outfielders have discussed playing together at Wrigley one day.

“We've obviously talked about it,” Caissie said of he and Crow-Armstrong. “We just want to focus on the now. But we have talked about it before, yeah.”

