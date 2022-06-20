Overturned Semi Spills Rocks Onto Jane Addams Tollway, Causing Backups Near Hoffman Estates

Several lanes of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway are blocked near suburban Hoffman Estates on Monday afternoon after a semi-truck carrying rocks flipped over, spilling its load onto the roadway.

According to Total Traffic, two lanes of traffic on the westbound side of the tollway were blocked by the crash, which occurred on Monday afternoon near the Route 59 exit in Hoffman Estates.

Officials say that there is solid traffic backed up to Meachem Road as a result of the crash, but vehicles are able to get by in the left-hand lanes of the tollway as crews continue to work in cleaning up the rocks and debris.

There was no immediate word of any injuries, and officials have not indicated how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Illinois State Police and clean-up crews remain on the scene as afternoon rush hour traffic builds.