Overturned Semi Snarls Traffic on Outbound Eisenhower Expressway in Western Suburbs

An overturned semi-truck is causing massive traffic delays on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway Monday afternoon.

According to Total Traffic, the crash occurred on the outbound Eisenhower near the exit ramp to the westbound Reagan Memorial Tollway in Hillside, impacting traffic flow onto both that roadway and the northbound Tri-State.

The truck may also be leaking fuel, meaning cleanup could take several hours.

Officials say that traffic is currently getting by in the left lanes of the highway, but traffic is backed up all the way into Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to officials.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.