Indiana State Police

Overturned Semi Closes Northbound Lanes of I-65 in Jasper County, State Police Say

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Indiana State Police say that the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Jasper County are currently blocked due to a semi-truck rollover accident Friday.

According to state police, a semi-truck carrying coffee creamer overturned on the interstate near mile marker 229 on Friday afternoon. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

According to authorities, vehicles are being directed off the interstate on the northbound side of the highway. Motorists are being advised to expect delays for several hours, and to use US Route 41 or State Route 55 as alternative routes.

Local

Ryan Day 7 mins ago

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Coach Vs. Illinois

Chicago Bulls 49 mins ago

Chicago Bulls to Play 4 Preseason Games vs. Rockets, Thunder

There is no word on what caused the crash.

This article tagged under:

Indiana State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us