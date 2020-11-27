Overturned Semi Closes Northbound Lanes of I-65 in Jasper County, State Police Say

Indiana State Police say that the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Jasper County are currently blocked due to a semi-truck rollover accident Friday.

According to state police, a semi-truck carrying coffee creamer overturned on the interstate near mile marker 229 on Friday afternoon. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

According to authorities, vehicles are being directed off the interstate on the northbound side of the highway. Motorists are being advised to expect delays for several hours, and to use US Route 41 or State Route 55 as alternative routes.

There is no word on what caused the crash.