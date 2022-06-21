Overturned Semi Blocks Eastbound I-94 in Porter County, Police Say

Traffic on Interstate 94 has come to a near standstill in northwest Indiana on Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned in the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

According to Indiana State Police and Total Traffic, the crash occurred near Chesterton on Tuesday afternoon, blocking all four lanes of traffic near the interchange with Indiana 49.

Traffic is backed up past Waverly Road on the east side of the highway, with vehicles only able to get through the area on the lefthand shoulder, according to officials.

The entrance ramp off of State Road 49 has also been closed due to the accident, according to police.

There is no word on when the accident will be cleaned up, but police remain on the scene.