Overnight Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Flooding on Roads Across Chicago Area

Heavy rain and storms were relentless overnight Wednesday into Thursday across the Chicago area, causing flooding on road and under viaducts and creating issues for the morning commute.

Some viaducts like the one at West Ogden and South Western Avenue were completely flooded. Some drivers took the chance of driving thorough and had to be towed away after stalling out in high water.

Expressways were also seeing higher water, posing a threat as drivers often don't have enough time to slow down once they realize there's standing water.

At this time of year, flooding could also potentially be worsened by clogged rain from leaves that have fallen.

Rain and storms are set to gradually end from south to north Thursday, with clouds decreasing as well for drier conditions this afternoon.