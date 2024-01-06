Overnight snow totals: Much of Chicago area sees 1-3 inches of snow to start weekend

In a week that is poised to shift the season into colder temperatures and more frequent precipitation in the Chicago area, residents around the area saw it get started overnight to begin the weekend.

Much of the Chicago area received between one and three inches of snow overnight, though parts of Illinois just southwest of the Chicago area reported over five inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

As for Chicago itself, both airports reported just under two inches, with 1.6 inches at Midway and 1.9 inches at O'Hare.

For suburbs that woke up with the most snow, Plainfield, Geneva and Minooka all recorded three or more inches of snow, while 2.8 inches fell in Aurora.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's a look at snow totals from the evening of 1/5 to the morning of 1/6. A wide area of 1-3" fell with a narrow swath of 4-5". Thank you to all who provided reports! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/86Cun1BQK0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 6, 2024

Many suburbs recorded between one and two inches, with slightly higher totals observed in the southwest suburbs along the I-55 corridor.