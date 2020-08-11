Overnight Restrictions to Continue Downtown ‘for Foreseeable Future,' Mayor Says

Restricted access and an increased police presence will continue in downtown Chicago "for the foreseeable future," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.

"There are going to be similar restrictions and our resources deployed as last night, and we're going to keep those in place for the foreseeable future," Lightfoot said.

The city's mayor said while there were "some attempts at looting," the city did not receive reports of "any widespread problems" similar to those that damaged stores across multiple neighborhoods and resulted in the arrests of more than 100 people. She also noted that from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, there was one shooting reported citywide.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses overnight chaos that erupted downtown early Monday and resulted in more than 100 arrests and left 13 officers injured.

"So we're certainly not applauding ourselves, taking a victory lap," Lightfoot said. "But we feel comfortable that the plan that was put in place with a comprehensive effort, obviously led by CPD, worked last night. We're going to remain diligent."

The overnight restrictions included shutting down part of Lake Shore Drive, blocking several expressway ramps, lifting bridges and rerouting rail service for parts of the city. Only those who can prove they live or work in the area will be able to access the restricted areas.

The restrictions were in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., but Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the closures will continue Tuesday evening, beginning at 9 p.m.

According to OEMC the following closures are expected during from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Lake Shore Drive will be closed between:

Fullerton Avenue on the North and I-55 on the South

Downtown Bridges:

All Bridges will be up by 9 p.m. with the exception of the following:

LaSalle Street

Harrison Street

Ida B. Wells / Congress Bridge (West Bound Open Only)

Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Avenue

Kinzie Street

Grand Avenue

Expressway Closures:



All Ramps from Roosevelt Road to Division Street will be closed in both directions.

CTA:

Rail Service will be impacted at the following locations, with trains not entering the area surrounding downtown: Fullerton Avenue to 47th and east of Halsted Street

Bus Service will remain open at this time. Some buses will see reroutes due to bridge and street closures.

CDOT

Divvy Service will not be available from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue and Cermak Road between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In order to access restricted locations, people will need to show proof they live or work in the area.

Access Points for residents and employees of area businesses include:

Harrison Street

Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street

Roosevelt Road and Canal Street

Kinzie Street and Halsted Street

LaSalle Street

"Entrance into the perimeter will be manned by officers with the Chicago Police Department. When arriving at the access points, residents or employees must show identification as proof that you live or work in the area," OEMC said, noting that the restrictions are not considered a curfew like ones put in place earlier this summer.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the move Monday as part of a multi-layer plan that was also used when looting and unrest unfolded in the city earlier this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A heavy police presence is also set to continue in downtown Chicago.

Video taken in Chicago’s Gold Coast shows looters hitting a business and the aftermath of smashed windows and empty shelves.

Supt. David Brown said Monday that officers will be working 12-hour shifts with no days off "until further notice."

"We are also working with other city agencies, including Streets and Sanitation, the CTA, the Department of Transportation and the state police and other agents in a multi-layered plan which will be based on lessons we've learned from earlier this summer," Brown said.

Illinois State Police also announced a series of ramp closures that will remain in effect "until further notice."

Looters swarmed a Walgreens store and Portillo’s in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Monday.