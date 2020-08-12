Overnight Restricted Access to Downtown Chicago Will Continue Through Weekend

Restricted access, including multiple street closures, and an increased police presence will continue in downtown Chicago through this weekend, the city's Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday.
"Following the looting and civil unrest experienced in the early hours of Monday morning, the City will continue to implement its Neighborhood Protection Plan across all of Chicago’s communities," the OEMC said in a statement, noting this is part of the city's "all-hands-on-deck safety plan" meant to "keep residents safe citywide."
The overnight restrictions include shutting down part of Lake Shore Drive, blocking several expressway ramps, lifting bridges and rerouting rail service for parts of the city. Only those who can prove they live or work in the area will be able to access the restricted areas.
The restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night through the weekend. Restricted access ends at 6 a.m. on Monday.
According to the OEMC, the following closures are expected during that time:
Lake Shore Drive will be closed between
- Fullerton Avenue (inbound and outbound ramps) on the North and I-55 on the South
- Belmont (inbound ramp only)
Downtown Bridges
All Bridges will be up by 9 p.m. with the exception of the following:
- LaSalle Street
- Harrison Street
- Ida B. Wells / Congress Bridge (West Bound Open Only)
- Lake Shore Drive
- Columbus Avenue
- Kinzie Street
- Grand Avenue
Access Points for residents and employees of area businesses
- Harrison Street
- Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street
- Roosevelt Road and Canal Street
- Kinzie Street and Halsted Street
- LaSalle Street
Expressway Closures
- All entrance and exit expressway ramps leading to I-90/94 between Roosevelt Road and Division Street will be closed in both directions, including the I-55 Chinatown Feeder northbound at Cermak and I-290 eastbound at Halsted.
CTA
- Rail service will be impacted at the following locations, with trains not entering the area surrounding downtown: Fullerton Avenue to 47th and east of Halsted Street.
- Bus service will remain open at this time. Some buses will see reroutes due to bridge and street closures.
CDOT
- Divvy service will not be available from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue and Cermak Road between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
In order to access restricted locations, people will need to show proof they live or work in the area.
"Entrance into the perimeter will be manned by officers with the Chicago Police Department. When arriving at the access points, residents or employees must show identification as proof that you live or work in the area," OEMC said, noting that the restrictions are not considered a curfew like ones put in place earlier this summer.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the move Monday as part of a multi-layer plan that was also used when looting and unrest unfolded in the city earlier this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A heavy police presence is also set to continue in downtown Chicago.
Supt. David Brown said Monday that officers will be working 12-hour shifts with no days off "until further notice."
"We are also working with other city agencies, including Streets and Sanitation, the CTA, the Department of Transportation and the state police and other agents in a multi-layered plan which will be based on lessons we've learned from earlier this summer," Brown said earlier this week.