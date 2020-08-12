Overnight Restricted Access to Downtown Chicago Will Continue Through Weekend

Restricted access, including multiple street closures, and an increased police presence will continue in downtown Chicago through this weekend, the city's Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

"Following the looting and civil unrest experienced in the early hours of Monday morning, the City will continue to implement its Neighborhood Protection Plan across all of Chicago’s communities," the OEMC said in a statement, noting this is part of the city's "all-hands-on-deck safety plan" meant to "keep residents safe citywide."

The overnight restrictions include shutting down part of Lake Shore Drive, blocking several expressway ramps, lifting bridges and rerouting rail service for parts of the city. Only those who can prove they live or work in the area will be able to access the restricted areas.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses overnight chaos that erupted downtown early Monday and resulted in more than 100 arrests and left 13 officers injured.

The restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night through the weekend. Restricted access ends at 6 a.m. on Monday.

According to the OEMC, the following closures are expected during that time:

Lake Shore Drive will be closed between

Fullerton Avenue (inbound and outbound ramps) on the North and I-55 on the South

Belmont (inbound ramp only)

Downtown Bridges

All Bridges will be up by 9 p.m. with the exception of the following:

LaSalle Street

Harrison Street

Ida B. Wells / Congress Bridge (West Bound Open Only)

Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Avenue

Kinzie Street

Grand Avenue

Access Points for residents and employees of area businesses

Harrison Street

Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street

Roosevelt Road and Canal Street

Kinzie Street and Halsted Street

LaSalle Street

Expressway Closures

All entrance and exit expressway ramps leading to I-90/94 between Roosevelt Road and Division Street will be closed in both directions, including the I-55 Chinatown Feeder northbound at Cermak and I-290 eastbound at Halsted.

CTA

Rail service will be impacted at the following locations, with trains not entering the area surrounding downtown: Fullerton Avenue to 47th and east of Halsted Street.



Bus service will remain open at this time. Some buses will see reroutes due to bridge and street closures.

CDOT

Divvy service will not be available from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue and Cermak Road between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In order to access restricted locations, people will need to show proof they live or work in the area.

"Entrance into the perimeter will be manned by officers with the Chicago Police Department. When arriving at the access points, residents or employees must show identification as proof that you live or work in the area," OEMC said, noting that the restrictions are not considered a curfew like ones put in place earlier this summer.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the move Monday as part of a multi-layer plan that was also used when looting and unrest unfolded in the city earlier this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A heavy police presence is also set to continue in downtown Chicago.

Video taken in Chicago’s Gold Coast shows looters hitting a business and the aftermath of smashed windows and empty shelves.

Supt. David Brown said Monday that officers will be working 12-hour shifts with no days off "until further notice."

"We are also working with other city agencies, including Streets and Sanitation, the CTA, the Department of Transportation and the state police and other agents in a multi-layered plan which will be based on lessons we've learned from earlier this summer," Brown said earlier this week.

Looters swarmed a Walgreens store and Portillo’s in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Monday.