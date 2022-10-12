Overnight Fire in West Garfield Park Damages Several Businesses, Leads to Partial Wall Collapse

A fire overnight Tuesday broke out on Chicago's West Side, damaging a strip of commercial businesses and leading to a partial wall collapse, fire officials said.

As of early Wednesday morning, crews were still working to extinguish hot spots.

According to authorities, the Chicago Fire Department received at call at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday about a blaze in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, at 4335 W. Madison St. where several businesses are located, including a Jamaican restaurant, a grocery store and a barber shop. An apartment building appears to sit above the ground floor retail space.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video from the scene showed flames and smoke coming out of the building, with fire crews continuing to extinguish hot spots.

According to fire officials, a wall at the address had partially collapsed due to the blaze.

Authorities say it is unclear where the fire began and an investigation is underway. No injuries were reported, officials said.