Overnight Closures Coming to Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday

Officials with the Chicago Department of Transportation are warning drivers that beginning Sunday night, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will completely shut down overnight several times in the next week due to resurfacing work.

According to officials, those overnight closures will begin at approximately 9 p.m. when the roadway will be shut down between LaSalle Drive and the Diversey bridge.

More closures are planned Monday night between Belmont and Irving Park Road, while all lanes will be closed between Irving Park and Lawrence on Tuesday night.

Thursday night will see northbound lanes closed between Belmont and Lawrence, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The closures come as CDOT continues to work on resurfacing the roadway, having completed work on the southbound lanes in recent weeks.

Here is a full list of traffic impacts:

Sunday – Beginning at 5 p.m., the northbound side of the road will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle and the Diversey bridge. Northbound entrance and exit ramps will also close at LaSalle and Fullerton.

Beginning at 9 p.m., all northbound lanes of the roadway will close between LaSalle Drive and the Diversey bridge, with lanes set to reopen by 7 a.m. Monday.

Monday – Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between Fullerton and Irving Park Road beginning at 7 p.m. Entrance and exit ramps at Belmont and Irving Park Road, as well as the exit ramp at Recreation Drive, will also close.

Beginning at 11 p.m., all northbound lanes will close between Belmont and Irving Park Road, with lanes set to reopen at 7 a.m.

Tuesday – The northbound side of the roadway will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Road and Lawrence Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. Entrance and exit ramps at Montrose, Wilson and Lawrence will also close.

All northbound lanes between Irving Park Road and Lawrence Avenue will close at 11 p.m., and will reopen by 7 a.m.

Wednesday – Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle and Belmont beginning at 7 p.m., with lanes reopening Thursday morning.

Thursday – Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle and Belmont beginning at 11 p.m.

All northbound lanes will close between Belmont and Lawrence beginning at 11 p.m., with lanes expected to reopen at approximately 7 a.m.

More information can be found on CDOT’s website.