Overnight closures coming to Kennedy Expressway as project continues

More overnight lane and ramp closures are coming to Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway this week. Here’s what you need to know.

As part of the ongoing improvement project on the Kennedy Expressway, numerous lane and ramp closures will take place in the overnight hours for the remainder of the week, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

According to officials, the project, which is ongoing between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street in Chicago, will take a significant step forward this week, with traffic ultimately moving to refurbished lanes in the coming days.

Beginning Tuesday night at 9 p.m., lane and ramp closures will take effect on the inbound Kennedy between the Edens junction and Ashland Avenue.

Wednesday and Thursday nights will see similar closures, though the reversible express lanes will also close during the lane changeover.

All thru-lane and express lane closures will end by 5 a.m. each morning, per officials.

Here are the nightly closures motorists can expect:

9 p.m. Tuesday – 5 a.m. Wednesday

The inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Diversey and Webster Avenues.

The exit to the express lanes at Diversey will be closed, and motorists will not be able to exit the express lanes until Ohio Street.

9 p.m. Wednesday – 5 a.m. Thursday

The inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Pulaski Road and Diversey Avenue.

The express lanes exit at Diversey will be closed, and motorists won’t be able to exit until Ohio Street.

9 p.m. Thursday – 5 a.m. Friday

The inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between the Edens junction and Pulaski Road.

The express lane exit at Diversey will reopen.

In addition, the Wilson Avenue entrance ramp onto the Kennedy will close for approximately eight weeks.

Finally, the inbound Edens will see traffic shift from the left two lanes to the right two lanes between Foster and Montrose.