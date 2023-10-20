‘Overjoyed:' Biden, Pritzker express relief after Evanston mother, daughter released by Hamas

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden both issued statements on Friday afternoon after Hamas released an Evanston mother and daughter whom the terrorist organization had been holding hostage for two weeks.

Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, who disappeared while visiting family earlier this month, were greeted at the Gaza border by Israeli Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch and taken to a military base deeper into Israel, Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Friday.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he was "overjoyed" that the mother and daughter "will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear."

Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel.



"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family."

"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days," he added, in part. "These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment."

Pritzker released a statement, saying he was "incredibly" relieved that Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan have been released, explaining they were safe and receiving necessary medical treatment.

"I cannot wait to welcome them back home after demonstrating immense strength and bravery in the face of unthinkable terror," he stated. "We must continue to advocate and pray for the safe return of those still held by Hamas. We will not let those who use terror as their weapon win."

Reactions have started pouring in from across the Chicago area, with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky among those sharing messages.

"The release of two Illinoisans, Judith and Natalie Raanan, who’ve been held hostage by Hamas since last weekend’s awful terrorist attacks in Israel is an undeniable relief—not only for those of us who’ve been working for their release but for their family, friends and all their loved ones who can breathe a little easier today," Duckworth wrote, in part.

Schakowsky said "the past two weeks have been absolutely horrifying and heartbreaking, but today, we got a message of hope."

"...I cannot wait to welcome them back home," the representative wrote, in part. "I am sending them my love and strength."

The principal of Deerfield High School, where Natalie Shoshana Raanan graduated from, issued a statement, saying the school community was "thrilled" by the news of the release.

"We wish them safe and quick passage back to the US so that they can be reunited with their family as soon as possible," principal Dr. Kathryn Anderson stated, in part.

President Joe Biden's complete statement is below:

