Over 90 Beagles Adopted from South Elgin Animal Shelter

After taking in dozens of beagles from an embattled research facility in Virginia, Anderson Humane in South Elgin announced that all 91 dogs the shelter took in have been adopted.

Officials for the shelter said that thanks to help from the public, the facility took in another 76 beagles that will all soon be up for adoption as well.

The beagles originate from a research and breeding facility in Envigo, Virginia that was recently found guilty of federal violations, resulting in dogs being ill, injured and underfed. Approximately 4,000 beagles were located at the facility.

The 76 dogs recently taken in by Anderson have been vaccinated and microchipped, with many undergoing spay and neuter procedures. The beagles will be available for adoption once the process is complete.

More information on how to adopt one of these beagles from Anderson can be found here.