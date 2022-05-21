half marathon

Over 7K Runners Expected in Half Marathon Sunday, Causing Major Road Closures

Over 7,000 runners are expected to hit the Chicago streets Sunday for the Life Time Spring Half Marathon, 10K and Junior Dash half-mile races, leading to multiple street closures.

The half marathon will step off at 7 a.m. and the 10K at 7:45 a.m., as both both races begin on Columbus Drive, south of Monroe Street, then follow the Lakefront Trail, according to a release from organizers.

Currently, more than 6,000 runners are signed up for the race, but organizers expect that number to exceed 7,500 by race day.

A number of streets will be closed off to make room for the runners on Sunday. Here's when and where to expect closures:

  • 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Monroe, from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus
  • 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Columbus, from Randolph to Congress
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Randolph, from Field Boulevard to Columbus
  • 6 to 9 a.m.: Columbus, from Congress to Roosevelt
  • 7 a.m. to noon: Randolph Exit at DuSable Lake Shore Drive
  • 6 a.m. to noon: Intermediate Randolph, from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus

Here are the side streets impacted:

Monroe - closed at Michigan to EB traffic (3am)
Jackson - closed at LSD to WB traffice (3am)
Jackson - closed at Michigan to EB traffic (6am)
Congress - closed at Michigan to EB traffic (6am)
Balbo - closed at LSD to WB traffic (6am)
Balbo - closed at Michigan to EB traffic (6am)
Int. Columbus - closed at Int. Randolph to SB traffic (3am)

Here's where to expect runners along the lakefront:

Monroe/Lakefront Trail - runners present from 8-11a.m.
Waldron/Lakefront Trail - runners present from 7-10:30 a.m.

After crossing the finish line, runners will receive a medal and t-shirt, organizers noted, as well as a celebration at Maggie Daley Park. The Finish Festival includes a breakfast brunch, concessions, beer garden and plant-your-own flowerpot station.

Registration is still open here. 

