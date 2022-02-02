Nearly 800 Flights at Chicago-Area Airports Canceled as Winter Storm Continues

Nearly 800 flights at Chicago-area airports have been canceled as a winter storm continues to pound the area.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 701 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 4 p.m., along with 94 flights at Midway Airport.

Flight delays at O'Hare are averaging 51 minutes, according to officials, while average flight delays at Midway are under 15 minutes.

The heaviest snowfall on Wednesday fell during the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service, but snow bands continued to develop on the backside of the system, causing more accumulations to pile up in areas across the region.

The Chicago Transit Authority continued to operate trains and buses Wednesday, noting several delays due to weather.

Metra is also operating on a normal schedule Wednesday, though delays have already been noted for the morning commute.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police said that Interstate 74 westbound was closed at mp 158 due to "multiple crashes and hazardous conditions." Traffic had been rerouted onto U.S. Route 150.

I-55 southbound was also closed at mp 178 due to crashes, ISP added, and is expected to last several hours.

Residents that absolutely have to travel are being advised to adhere to the following tips:

If you are involved in a crash or a breakdown, stay inside your vehicle if at all possible. Activate hazard lights and try to move to the side of the road if possible.

Make sure your gas tank is full before you leave for your destination.

Keep a fully-charged cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water and a first aid kit in your vehicle, along with extra windshield wiper fluid and an ice scraper.

Make friends and loved ones aware of your travel schedule, and the route you intend to take.

The snow is expected to largely subside, or even stop, by Wednesday evening, but the far southern suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana could see more snow on Thursday, which could complicate yet another morning commute.