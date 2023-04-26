Over 2,100 Pounds of Beef Burger Patties From Forest Park Processing Plant Recalled

Over 2,100 pounds of ground beef burger patties have been recalled from Weinstein Wholesale Meats, a meat processing plant in suburban Forest Park.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recalled meat is under investigation for pieces of white neoprene found inside.

The 2,122 pounds of ground beef recalled was produced on March 14, and has an establishment number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The product is listed as "10.7-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing two pieces of "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and with "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23" on the package label.

Complaints were made nationwide as consumers indicated a white "rubber-like" material in the raw meat during preparation.

While there are no reported adverse reactions to consuming the recalled item, it is advised that those worried about injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Additionally, the FSIS advises those who have the product in their freezer or fridge should immediately throw away or return the item.