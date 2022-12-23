Outreach Groups Brave Bitter Cold to Help the Homeless in Chicago

As brutally cold temperatures batter Chicago, outreach groups are braving the cold to check on the wellbeing of those experiencing homelessness in the city.

Andy Robledo started his "orange tent project" last year.

"They were in response to the conditions I saw at a lot of the encampments. I saw tents that were not equipped for the winter," said Robledo, who founded Feeding People Through Plants.

The tents are insulated and can stand up to the wind, but they are expensive. Each structure, with labor and materials, costs about $600. Robledo's organization relies entirely on donations.

"$5, $10, $100 at a time. This is all community based," said Robledo.

"The tents take dangerous, deadly conditions and turn them into bearable, safer conditions."

Robledo and his team of volunteers spent Friday knocking on tents to conduct wellbeing checks and to distribute blankets, hand warmers and gloves.

"I honestly believe he’s saved lives, really," said Sava who is experiencing homelessness.

"Without him, I don’t know what we would do," said Troy, another man experiencing homelessness.

Robledo uses his own vehicle to transport tents and winter essentials. It's stocked full of items. He's hoping to collect enough money to purchase a van dedicated to his mission and to continue his outreach work.

"I hate to see people suffering," he said. "After meeting people out here, I take it personally."

At another encampment, Jermaine Jordan is driven by a similar passion to help others.

"Last year, a guy died from hypothermia I was helping, so I try to step in now to be a help, a blessing to someone else," said Jordan, who founded Free Hot Meals on Wheels.

Through donations and his own money, Jordan is buying hotel rooms and hot meals for more than 40 people for the week.

"I grew up in the Henry Horner projects. I know what it is to struggle," said Jordan. "My mom she had 19 children.

Compassion and some shared experiences are what drives these volunteers. And, on a day with life threatening temperatures and wind, many tell NBC 5 they're grateful not only for the warm winter essentials but that someone cares enough to check in.

"Tears are coming out of my eyes right now, not from the weather, it’s the happiness this organization is doing for us," said Ricky, a Chicagoan experiencing homelessness.