Looking for Outdoor Dining in Chicago? Here's a List of More Than 25 Options

Now that the warm weather has arrived and it finally feels like spring, you may be planning on spending more time outdoors.

If you're like many Chicagoans, dining outside might be at the top of your list - whether you want to enjoy a meal on the sidewalk, at a rooftop bar or inside a terrace. Thankfully, in Chicago, the options are plentiful.

Here's an extensive list of establishments offering outdoor dining compiled by Matthew Rodrigues of "Chicago Today."

Aba - 302 N. Green St.

Avli on the Park - 180 N. Field Blvd.

BLVD Steakhouse - 817 W. Lake St.

Big Star - Wicker Park and Wrigleyville

Chateau Carbide - 230 N. Michigan Ave. (26th floor)

Cindy's Rooftop - 12 S. Michigan Ave.

El Barco Mariscos - 1035 N. Ashland Ave.

Frontier - 1072 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Gibson's Italia - 233 N. Canal St.

Grant Park Bistro - 800 S. Michigan Ave.

LondonHouse Chicago - The Rooftop - 85 E. Wacker Dr.

Lonesome Rose - 2101 N. California Ave.

Nobu - 854 W. Randolph St.

Offshore Rooftop - 1000 E. Grand Ave. (Navy Pier)

Parson's Chicken and Fish - Andersonville, Logan Square, Lincoln Park and West Town

Piccolo Sogno - 464 N. Halsted St.

Pizzeria Portofino - 317. N. Clark St.

RPM Seafood - 66 W. Kinzie St.

Reggies Chicago - 2105 S. State St.

Roots Pizza South Loop - 744 S. Dearborn St.

Sidetrack - 3349 N. Halsted St.

Taxim - 1558 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant - 1401 S. Michigan Ave.

The Duck Inn - 2701 S. Eleanor St.

The J. Parker - 1816 N. Clark St. (Hotel Lincoln)

Vu Rooftop - 133 E. Cermak Rd.

Z Bar - 108 E. Superior St. (The Peninsula)