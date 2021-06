The outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were shut down on Chicago's Southwest Side due to police activity Wednesday afternoon.

The outbound lanes of I-55 between Pulaski Road and Cicero Avenue were closed, according to a tweet from Total Traffic at 12:20 p.m.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

NBC Sky 5 is headed to the scene, with live coverage in the video player above.

Check back for updates on this developing story.