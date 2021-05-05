Outbound Stevenson Reopens After Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Damen

A multiple vehicle crash closed all lanes of the outbound Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue for nearly an hour Wednesday, causing extensive delays and potential headaches for commuters as the evening rush hour approaches.

According to Total Traffic, the crash involved multiple vehicles and took place between Damen and Ashland just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

All outbound lanes were closed because of the crash, with lanes beginning to reopen just after 3 p.m.. Traffic was backed up all the way to Lake Shore Drive as a result of the crash, according to officials.

A EMS Plan 1 response was called to the scene, meaning that officials requested at least five ambulances. There is no word of injuries in the crash.

We will update this story with any additional details as they are released.