Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway in Chatham Closed, Red Line Halted After Fiery Semi Crash Kills 1

All outbound lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway (I-94) near Chicago's Chatham neighborhood are closed and some service on the CTA Red Line has been temporarily suspended after a fiery crash involving a semi truck and a car left one person dead and another injured, authorities say.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:05 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 83rd Street, officials say.

Photos and video from the scene show the semi, which appears to have suffered significant fire damage, leaning against the CTA Red Line tracks as emergency crews attempt to cut open the truck's cab.

According to authorities, one person was immediately killed in the incident. Another, an adult male, was transferred to a nearby hospital in good condition, authorities say.

All outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan expressway are currently closed between 83rd and 87th Street and detours are in place, traffic officials say. Delays are expected.

According to the CTA, there is no Red Line service between 69th Street and 95th Street in either direction "due to a fire near the tracks." Trains are only operating between Howard and Garfield, and shuttle buses providing connecting service are available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.