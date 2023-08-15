Outbound Interstate 57 road closures set for this weekend, IDOT says

A traffic detour on Interstate 57 near suburban Markham will take effect this weekend, fully closing all lanes of the highway near its interchange with the Tri-State Tollway.

According to the Illinois Tollway, lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday on I-57 near Kedzie Avenue on the outbound (southbound) side of the roadway, and a full closure of the road deck over the Tri-State will begin at 11 p.m.

All lanes will remain closed until 6 a.m. Monday, according to officials.

The closures were arranged so that crews could complete paving work on the reconstructed bridge in the area, part of a $719 million project that connected I-57 with the tollway in recent years.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to officials, a detour will be set up, taking drivers off of I-57 and onto a ramp that will cross over the tollway and return drivers to the southbound highway south of Markham.

The ramp also connects drivers to the tollway near Kedzie Avenue, so motorists will need to be alert and follow detour signage in the area, according to officials.

To help accommodate the additional traffic, the ramp connecting southbound I-294 to southbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane throughout the duration of the repaving process.

Lane closures will remain in place throughout the weekend, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Aug. 21.

More information can be found on the Illinois Tollway's website.