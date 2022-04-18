Outbound Bishop Ford Closes During Monday Rush Hour for ISP Shooting Investigation

Traffic is closed on the outbound Bishop Ford Expressway on Monday afternoon as Illinois State Police conduct a canvassing operation following an apparent shooting on the highway.

According to Total Traffic, vehicles are being forced off the highway in both directions at 159th Street. The exit ramps are currently open, but traffic is snarled in both directions because of the closure.

Total Traffic is reporting back-ups all the way back to 115th Street, with motorists urged to avoid the area if at all possible.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a shooting, or when it took place. State troopers remain on the scene Monday afternoon.