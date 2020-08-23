Logan Square

Out-of-Town Protesters Arrested Near Lightfoot's Logan Square Home

Six people were arrested Saturday during a protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Logan Square home on the Northwest Side.

Police were called to disperse the group at 10:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Four women and two men were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of residential picketing, police said. They live in New York, Washington, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

Local

coronavirus illinois 43 mins ago

Chicago Bears Say 9 Positive Coronavirus Tests Were Likely False-Positives After NFL Testing Issue

Indiana Dunes State Park 2 hours ago

Swimming Banned at Indiana Dunes State Park Due to Lifeguard Shortage

One of the women was also issued a city ordinance violation for loud music or amplified sound, police said.

A woman, who did not want to be named, told the Sun-Times some of the demonstrators were with the “Jesus Matters Movement.”

She said they were protesting because “the country is going to sh—” and they were picketing Lightfoot’s home because “Lightfoot is a liberal and it’s the liberals’ faults.”

All were processed at the Town Hall District police station and have since been released, police said.

Lightfoot recently defended the increased police presence on her block, citing “specific threats” made “every single day” to “my person, my wife and my home.”

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Logan SquareLori Lightfoot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us