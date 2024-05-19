Parishioners hold out hope to save Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church even after final mass

While the final mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church took place on Sunday, some parishioners said they hadn't given up in their efforts to save the historic church building.

Those in attendance shared tears and hugs inside the Uptown church, which was constructed at the corner of Ashland and Leland avenues in 1916.

"Sad," said parishioner Bridget O'Shea. "It’s… a true loss. I'm grieving."

Many have spent decades growing up in this church community, marking all of life’s important milestones, including weddings and baptisms.

"I have been here on and off for the last 18 years," O'Shea told NBC Chicago. "This is my neighborhood. These are my people I’ve come to know."

Another parishioner said she started attending the church at a very young age.

"I’ve been coming here ever since I was born," said Maria Teresa Sosa. "It's very sad. It’s just sad to know nothing could be done to save our church. It’s been open for so many years, and I don’t know why the priest couldn’t fight for this church to be open."

Parishoners did fight to keep the historic house of worship open, but in the end, they weren't successful. The faith community actually dates back to 1892, though the church itself wasn't constructed until 24 years later.

The building has served as home to not only the church, but also a school and food pantry, representing multiple ethnic groups and languages.

While she was at the church on Sunday, Kathy Mallin doesn't attend mass there. She showed up to fight for her grandfather's life work.

Her grandfather decorated the murals inside the church, and she worries his artwork may go to waste.

"It’s very depressing to see that, so that’s why I'm here to hope that doesn’t happen again," Mallin said.

Though the final mass took place Sunday, multiple parishoners told NBC Chicago that they remain hopeful.

"I just hope that it is saved, they don’t demolish it, they don’t make it something else," Sosa said. "We don’t want apartments anymore we have enough apartments here."

The person leading the charge to save the historic church plans to meet with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago later in May to discuss if supporters can potentially purchase the building.

The Archdiocese released the following statement to NBC Chicago regarding the closure:

“The group of parishioners organizing to raise money still has not approached the pastor or the archdiocese. Historically, attendance at many of Our Lady of Lourdes Church Sunday Masses was rather low. Despite numerous efforts to increase participation at the Sunday Masses over the last few years, Mass attendance has steadily dropped. The parish recently conducted a survey of the 385 parishioners who attend Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, and of the approximately 85 people who attend the English Mass, 65% expressed intent to attend Mass at St. Mary of the Lake Parish. Of the approximately 300 parishioners who attend Spanish Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, 92% expressed intent to attend Mass at St. Mary of the Lake Parish. This is a very difficult moment, but the parish life cannot end when a church building closes. The staff is committed to the spiritual well-being of all parishioners who worship at St. Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. The archdiocese’s Renew My Church team has identified that in order for a church site to be viable, it needs an average participation of 800 people every Sunday to support vibrant ministries.”