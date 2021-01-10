‘Our Hearts Are Broken:' Family Remembers Man Killed in Shooting Rampage

Family members and neighbors gathered at a vigil Sunday night to honor Anthony Faulkner, the 20-year-old who was among three people killed in a shooting rampage that stretched from Chicago's South Side to Evanston.

"Our hearts are broken," said Shapearl Wells, the victim's cousin said. "His family is devastated."

Faulkner was shot and killed before 4 p.m. Saturday at the AK Food Mart convenience store, which is located at 93rd and Halsted. An 81-year-old woman was also shot inside the store and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The man police believe was responsible for the shootings, identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in Evanston, bringing to an end a string of murders that shocked Chicago.

In the third shooting, which took place at the convenience store, security camera captured Nightengale get into a car and shoot at more people as he drove away. Several minutes earlier, footage from inside the convenience store showed Nightengale shoot Faulkner in the head.

Nightengale then jumped the counter and took his time to steal money before walking out of the store.

"You kill somebody inside the story, just go, why are you here?" said Abdulelas Abualoul, owner of neighboring restaurant Jimmy's Best. "He goes outside and shoots other people. Nobody in the area is safe."

Police on Sunday continued to investigate why a gunman went on a shooting spree in Chicago and Evanston, killing three people and injuring several others. NBC 5's Christian Farr reports.

At Sunday night's vigil in honor of Faulkner, family members told NBC 5 the young man had just moved back to Chicago three weeks ago and was looking for a job, so he could get his life back on track.

"Anthony will not die in vain," Faulkner's cousin said. "His love, his light will shine forever."

Aisha Nevell, 46, a security guard at a South Side building and Yiran Fan, 30, a doctoral student at the University of Chicago, were identified as the other victims killed in the shooting spree.

Originally, police had reported that four victims had died in the shootings, but a woman who was shot in Evanston inside of an IHOP restaurant was still fighting for her life Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car with her mother and a 77-year-old woman also sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting spree.

Police are still unclear of a motive in the case, and Chicago and Evanston police are continuing to investigate the shootings. Nightengale had several arrests for domestic violence, but most, if not all charges were dismissed.