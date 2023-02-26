Other Than Patrick Kane, Which Blackhawks Could Be Traded Ahead of Deadline?

Other than Kane, which Hawks could be traded ahead of deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The March 3 trade deadline is five days away, and all the attention will be on Patrick Kane. All signs point to him being traded to the New York Rangers, which could happen as early as Wednesday.

Jonathan Toews was supposed to be one of the headliners for the Blackhawks but he won't be moved as he recovers from an illness that's kept him out since Jan. 28. It does allow the Blackhawks to retain salary on another player, considering the max is three contracts and he was expected to be one of them if he were to be moved, along with Kane.

The Blackhawks have other pieces on their roster not named Kane that could garner interest. Here's a look at nine potential candidates to be moved:

Andreas Athanasiou

Athanasiou is supremely gifted and is legitimately one of the fastest players in the league. He might not always use his teammates to the best of his ability, but he can dance through all five players on the ice by himself at any given moment, which makes him a potential game-breaker. It's no guarantee he'll be moved, though, because many teams are up against the cap — he has a $3 million cap hit — and he will likely be viewed as a fallback option.

Max Domi

Domi ranks first on the Blackhawks in goals (19), assists (29) and points (48). He's on pace to finish with 66 points, which would be the second-best total of his career. What could make him a more attractive piece than in years past is his faceoff win percentage of 54.2, which is among the league leaders. His career average going into the season was 46.6 percent. A massive improvement. If the Blackhawks eat half of his $3 million salary, it could enhance the potential return.

Jack Johnson

Did you know: Johnson has logged the second-most minutes of any player on the Blackhawks this season? Only Seth Jones has been on the ice more than him. Johnson isn't the player he once was, but he's got the Stanley Cup pedigree, a cheap cap hit ($950,000) and wouldn't cost much at all to acquire him — a depth-type acquisition for contenders.

Sam Lafferty

There's a lot of interest in Lafferty, who is tied for the league lead with four shorthanded goals and is on pace for a career-high in goals (15), assists (16) and points (31). He can fly on the ice, kill penalties, play any of the three forward positions and can play anywhere in the lineup as well. He's also on a very team-friendly deal, carrying a cap hit of $1.15 million for this season and next. He was held out of Saturday's game in San Jose for roster management reasons, which indicates he's expected to be moved.

Jake McCabe

There's no debate that McCabe has been the steadiest defenseman in Chicago this season. When he's on the ice at even strength, the Blackhawks have a +2 goal differential, per Natural Stat Trick. When he's not, they have a -52 differential. McCabe has two more years left on his contract after this season at a $4 million cap hit. The Blackhawks would be willing to eat half of the salary to make it a $2 million cap hit for three potential playoff runs, which should make him an even more attractive piece. The goal would be to fetch a first-round pick in return. It should be noted that he has a seven-team no-trade list.

Ian Mitchell

Mitchell was once a highly-touted prospect, but he's gotten passed over on the depth chart and doesn't seem to be in the Blackhawks' long-term plans. It feels like a fresh start is probably what would be best for both sides.

Connor Murphy

Murphy is a right-handed shot, shutdown-type defenseman that playoff teams covet around this time of year. The challenge? He doesn't produce much offense, and his four-year contract — $4.4 million cap hit — that kicked in this season also includes a 10-team no-trade list. I just don't think the Blackhawks will be swept off their feet in a potential Murphy trade before Friday, so I wouldn't expect him to be dealt.

Taylor Raddysh

Raddysh is quietly on pace for 20 goals, 16 assists and 36 points this season, and he carries a cap hit of only $758,333 for this season and next. If you're looking for a potential depth piece that won't cost much, Raddysh could be a decent find. The Blackhawks probably won't move him unless they get a nice offer.

Alex Stalock

This is a longshot given his health history, but when healthy, Stalock has been one of the most effective goaltenders in the NHL. His .918 save percentage ranks 10th among all netminders with at least 14 appearances this season, and he's recorded a quality start in nine of 12 starts for a quality start percentage of .750, which ranks No. 4 among goaltenders with at least 10 starts, according to Hockey Reference. Stalock is expected to return this week after being sidelined with ocular dysfunction. If he turns in a couple of strong performances before Friday, I wonder if teams circle back on him as a possible depth option. Great locker room character, too.

