OSHA Proposes Fines Against Caterpillar After Worker ‘Immediately Incinerated' in Molten Iron Pit

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of nearly $150,000 against Caterpillar Inc. after a worker fell into a pit of molten iron in June.

According to a report issued by OSHA, the worker, identified as 39-year-old Steven Dierkes, died instantly after he fell into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The 11-foot-deep pit was heated to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and the worker was "immediately incinerated," according to the report.

OSHA has proposed a fine of $145,027 against Caterpillar, arguing that the company failed to install a guardrail or travel restraint around the area.

The OSHA investigation found “the foundry routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards" while they worked within 4 feet (1.2 meters) of containers of molten iron.

"Caterpillar's failure to meet its legal responsibilities to ensure the safety and health of workers leaves this worker's family, friends and co-workers to grieve needlessly," said OSHA Area Director Christine Zortman in Peoria. "We implore employers to review the agency specific regulations to protect workers from falls into equipment in industrial settings."

Caterpillar has 15 business days penalties to comply, request a conference or contest the findings.

“We will continue to engage with OSHA to seek an appropriate resolution to its review.” Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller said.

Dierkes’ death was the second to occur at the Mapleton foundry in six months. Last December, Scott Adams of East Peoria fell to his death. Adams is believed to have fallen over 20 feet through a hole in the floor, OSHA said.