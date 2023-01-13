OSHA Investigating After Worker Killed in Bronzeville Building Collapse

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has begun an investigation into a house collapse that killed a construction worker Thursday in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Rubble and pieces of brick were what remained Friday at the site near East Oakwood Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Chicago firefighters hand dug the man out from the debris, later transporting him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

Elizabeth Kewrtowidjojo, who lives next door to the home, said she called 911 and tried to get him help as much as possible.

"...But yeah it was terrible just standing there not being able to do anything knowing that there is someone in there who needed our help,” she said.

Mo Abour the owner of RnR Chicago Design Build, a local construction company, shed some light of Chicago’s permitting process. Abour isn't affiliated is the work taking place at the collapse site.

“They are incredibly important as far as safety is concerned," he said. "Nothing is really guaranteed ever, but the city of Chicago permitting does a great job of preventing as much as possible. It works with a system of checks and balances."

Ald. Sophia King, who is also running for mayor of Chicago, told NBC 5 she is devastated by the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

“If there were any reasons this could have been avoided, there needs to be a through investigation and accountability,” she said.

The city said whoever violates the building and safety codes will be held accountable.

“It’s a tragedy and it’s something that shouldn’t have happened that could have been prevented and the hope is that nothing like this will ever happen again,” said Kewrtowidjojo.

NBC 5 reached out to the owner of the building who declined to comment. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has yet to release the identify of the victim.