Traffic was backed up and delays were expected after a Wienermobile crashed into a vehicle and flipped on its side around lunchtime Monday on a busy Chicago-area highway.

At 11:12 a.m., an Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 just before Roosevelt Road when the Wienermobile driver struck a Hyundai Sedan, also traveling north, Illinois State Police said.

After striking the Hyundai, the driver of the Weinermobile lost control, overcorrected and rolled onto its side, ISP said.

No injuries were reported.

According to ISP, one northbound lane of I-294 was closed for a traffic investigation. It reopened at 12:26 p.m., ISP added.

Around 12:30 p.m., Total Traffic reported traffic backed up to the Hinsdale Oasis as a result of the crash.

Photos and video from the scene showed an orange and yellow Oscar Meyer Wienermobile being hauled away on the platform of a semi truck. Another angle showed the vehicle flipped over on its side, with an overturned hotdog atop the automobile.

According to the Wienermobile tracker website, the vehicle's next stop in the Chicago area is set to come July 27, when the Wienermobile is scheduled to make an appearance at a Tony's Fresh Market in Round Lake Beach.

The Wienermobile, which travels year-round, uses "six different hot dogs on wheels driving around the country at all times," the tracking website said.